SI

Caitlin Clark Sends Heartfelt Message to Sophie Cunningham After Injury Update

The Fever announced Cunningham will be out for the rest of the 2025 season due to injury.

Kristen Wong

Caitlin Clark shared a sweet message on her Instagram Stories to Sophie Cunningham after Cunningham was ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury
Caitlin Clark shared a sweet message on her Instagram Stories to Sophie Cunningham after Cunningham was ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury / Grace Smith-INDIANAPOLIS STAR-Imagn Images
In this story:

Caitlin Clark was one of the first to send her well wishes and support to Sophie Cunningham after the Fever guard was ruled out for the rest of the season on Tuesday.

Cunningham suffered a season-ending MCL tear in her right knee in Sunday's win over the Sun but is expected to make a full recovery. She is the third Indiana guard to be ruled out for the rest of the campaign after Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald got hurt earlier this month.

In light of the unfortunate news, Clark shared a short and sweet message to Cunningham on her Instagram Stories:

"Love you always soph," Clark wrote in the caption, while also tagging Cunningham.

Cunningham, who just turned 29, joined the Fever this past offseason following a six-year stint with the Mercury. Prior to her injury, she was shooting 50.7% from beyond the arc in her last 16 games.

Cunningham has developed a close friendship with teammates Clark and Lexie Hull in the last several months, one that seems to include equal parts emotional support and playful roasting. Her loss will no doubt deal a tough blow to the team's playoff hopes as the Fever (19-16) prepare for the final stretch of the WNBA regular season.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/WNBA