Caitlin Clark Sends Heartfelt Message to Sophie Cunningham After Injury Update
Caitlin Clark was one of the first to send her well wishes and support to Sophie Cunningham after the Fever guard was ruled out for the rest of the season on Tuesday.
Cunningham suffered a season-ending MCL tear in her right knee in Sunday's win over the Sun but is expected to make a full recovery. She is the third Indiana guard to be ruled out for the rest of the campaign after Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald got hurt earlier this month.
In light of the unfortunate news, Clark shared a short and sweet message to Cunningham on her Instagram Stories:
"Love you always soph," Clark wrote in the caption, while also tagging Cunningham.
Cunningham, who just turned 29, joined the Fever this past offseason following a six-year stint with the Mercury. Prior to her injury, she was shooting 50.7% from beyond the arc in her last 16 games.
Cunningham has developed a close friendship with teammates Clark and Lexie Hull in the last several months, one that seems to include equal parts emotional support and playful roasting. Her loss will no doubt deal a tough blow to the team's playoff hopes as the Fever (19-16) prepare for the final stretch of the WNBA regular season.