Caitlin Clark Reminded Fans of Stephen Curry With a New Celebration
Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 31 points in the Indian Fever's 100-81 win over the Chicago Sky on Friday. Clark put on a show, took a couple hard fouls and left to cheers on the road. It was all quite Stephen Curry-ish. And if there was any question about that, Clark reinforced the comparisions with a celebration during the second quarter.
With just under 2:30 remaining in the half Clark got Michaela Onyenwere on her hip and drove to the basket. Clark hit the driving layup as the whistle blew, signaling a foul. As Clark moved away from the basket she made a "count it" gesture, but glanced back to make sure she really made it. Then she turned her head again and asked fans to confirm that she had.
"Did that go in? Did that go in?" It's a question Curry has asked before after shooting a three and turning around. One social media user even put together a helpful side-by-side comparison.
It should be noted that Clark promptly walked to the line and missed the free throw. It was her only miss on 11 attempts from the line on Friday and just her second missed free throw since the All-Star break.
More imporantly, Clark and the Fever are now 16-16 this season. It's the first time all year they've been at .500 after a 0-5 and 1-8 start. Some quick math says the Fever have now won 15 of their last 23 games.