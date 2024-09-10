Indiana Farm Pays Sweet Tribute to Caitlin Clark With Stunning Corn Maze
Caitlin Clark is having a pretty good year. She was named Niasmith and AP Player of the Year for the second straight year. She took the Iowa Hawkeyes to the NCAA championship game. She was drafted No.1 in the WNBA draft. She was named an All-Star. She's won WNBA Player of the Week multiple times.
Her latest honor is the biggest yet. Literally.
County Line Orchard in Northwest Indiana has created a Caitlin Clark corn maze. In an Instagram post showing the incredible work of art the County Line said, "We we are celebrating women's sports by designing our maze in the likeness of Caitlin Clark! Her incredible success and impact on the WNBA is a huge inspiration, and as a proud Indiana business, we wanted to pay tribute to her achievements!"
No matter how much you accomplish in life, not many people get to say they were the inspiration for a corn maze. And in Indiana, that's about the highest honor possible.
We're honestly running out of ways to honor Clark, short of the White House pardoning two turkeys named after her and stuffing Santa in a Fever jersey.
