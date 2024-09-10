SI

Indiana Farm Pays Sweet Tribute to Caitlin Clark With Stunning Corn Maze

Stephen Douglas

Caitlin Clark reacts to a call during her rookie season.
Caitlin Clark reacts to a call during her rookie season. / Grace Smith/Imagn Images via Indianapolis Star
In this story:

Caitlin Clark is having a pretty good year. She was named Niasmith and AP Player of the Year for the second straight year. She took the Iowa Hawkeyes to the NCAA championship game. She was drafted No.1 in the WNBA draft. She was named an All-Star. She's won WNBA Player of the Week multiple times.

Her latest honor is the biggest yet. Literally.

County Line Orchard in Northwest Indiana has created a Caitlin Clark corn maze. In an Instagram post showing the incredible work of art the County Line said, "We we are celebrating women's sports by designing our maze in the likeness of Caitlin Clark! Her incredible success and impact on the WNBA is a huge inspiration, and as a proud Indiana business, we wanted to pay tribute to her achievements!"

No matter how much you accomplish in life, not many people get to say they were the inspiration for a corn maze. And in Indiana, that's about the highest honor possible.

We're honestly running out of ways to honor Clark, short of the White House pardoning two turkeys named after her and stuffing Santa in a Fever jersey.

More From Around the WNBA

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/WNBA