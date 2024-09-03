SI

Caitlin Clark Takes Home Prestigious WNBA Honor Once Again

Clark has been on fire over the past two weeks, taking home her second consecutive Player of the Week award.

Karl Rasmussen

Clark celebrates after scoring against the Chicago Sky during the second half at Wintrust Arena.
Clark celebrates after scoring against the Chicago Sky during the second half at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has been on a tear during the second half of the season, and the league has taken notice.

For the second straight week, Clark was recognized as the WNBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Alongside Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson, who earned the honors from the Western Conference, Clark's performances from August 26-September 1 landed her the award once again.

Indiana went 4–0 during the week, as Clark posted averages of 24.3 points, 9.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game. She converted on 17 threes during that span and even achieved her career high in points after dropping 31 against the Chicago Sky in a coveted showdown against fellow rookie Angel Reese.

The Fever look like an entirely different team than the one that limped out of the gate to a 1–8 record. Since the league's month-long Olympic break, Indiana has been dominant. They're 6–1 since the campaign resumed and have achieved a winning record for the first time all year, cruising up to 17–16 and third place in the East.

Clark will look to continue her red-hot run on Wednesday when the Fever take on the Los Angeles Sparks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

