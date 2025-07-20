Caitlin Clark Takes Subtle Dig at WNBA Refs During All-Star Game
There's never a dull moment when Caitlin Clark is on the floor, whether she's launching threes from deep or standing on the sidelines coaching up her teammates.
In Saturday night's WNBA All-Star Game, Clark is expected to do a lot of the latter, with the Indiana Fever star ruled out of this weekend's All-Star festivities due to a groin injury. Prior to the game's tip-off, Clark joined ESPN for a pregame interview and was asked what her coaching style will be during the game.
Clark immediately said she planned to give the refs a hard time:
"I think I gotta heckle the refs a little bit," Clark said. "I don't know who's reffing yet, but that'll determine how much I'm going to heckle them. I mean obviously if they're at the All-Star game, usually it's some of the better ones. Maybe I can get a technical or something."
It's pretty on-brand for Clark, who has gotten in heated confrontations with more than a few WNBA officials this season.
That being said, the WNBA All-Star game is historically supposed to be more fun than it is competitive. Here's hoping Clark dials it down just a tad and doesn't pick any unprovoked fights with the crew in stripes.