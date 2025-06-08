Cameras Caught Caitlin Clark Coaching Up Teammates During Timeout in Fever-Sky
Caitlin Clark was forced to miss her fourth game of the season on Saturday as she continues to recover from a quad injury, leaving her Indiana Fever to battle the Chicago Sky on Saturday without their superstar point guard. But she still found a way to make an impact, as has become her habit during her rehab process.
During a timeout in the primetime Indiana-Chicago matchup cameras caught Clark coaching up her teammates in street clothes, emphatically gesturing as she tried to lend whatever aid she could to the effort.
Cool to see her mind at work. And whatever she told them worked out, at least in the first half; the Fever entered the break with a 41-28 lead over the Sky.
Clark said she would be re-evaluated this weekend and didn't close the door on a possible return in Indiana's next contest, a matchup with the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night. Clearly she is finding ways to stay engaged until she's back on the court.