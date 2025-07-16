Caitlin Clark Appeared to Threaten Ref About a Phone Call During Heated Moment
Caitlin Clark left Tuesday night's win over the Connecticut Sun in the final minute with an injury that looked like a similar one she suffered last month against the Seattle Storm. Earlier in the game she had a heated moment with one of the refs and it appeared as if she told him she was going to call the league about his actions.
This all happened in the third quarter of the Fever's victory when Clark and referee Michael Price shared some words. The situation seemed to be over but then Clark too exception to something Price said and she had to be held back.
She then walked up to Price and told him to "grow up." Clark then made a motion with her hand like she was making a phone call and appeared to tell Price: "I will be calling the league on you."
Here's that moment:
Clark's injury rightfully was the biggest storyline coming out of Tuesday's game, especially with the WNBA All-Star Game coming up this weekend in Indianapolis. Also, the Fever play the New York Liberty on Wednesday night.
But that run-in with the ref was a big moment, too, and it will be interesting to see whether we ever find out what went on between Clark and Price and what exactly led to her making that threat.