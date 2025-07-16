SI

Caitlin Clark Appeared to Threaten Ref About a Phone Call During Heated Moment

Andy Nesbitt

Caitlin Clark had a heated moment with one of the refs in the Fever's win over the Sun.
Caitlin Clark had a heated moment with one of the refs in the Fever's win over the Sun. / @ESPN
In this story:

Caitlin Clark left Tuesday night's win over the Connecticut Sun in the final minute with an injury that looked like a similar one she suffered last month against the Seattle Storm. Earlier in the game she had a heated moment with one of the refs and it appeared as if she told him she was going to call the league about his actions.

This all happened in the third quarter of the Fever's victory when Clark and referee Michael Price shared some words. The situation seemed to be over but then Clark too exception to something Price said and she had to be held back.

She then walked up to Price and told him to "grow up." Clark then made a motion with her hand like she was making a phone call and appeared to tell Price: "I will be calling the league on you."

Here's that moment:

Clark's injury rightfully was the biggest storyline coming out of Tuesday's game, especially with the WNBA All-Star Game coming up this weekend in Indianapolis. Also, the Fever play the New York Liberty on Wednesday night.

But that run-in with the ref was a big moment, too, and it will be interesting to see whether we ever find out what went on between Clark and Price and what exactly led to her making that threat.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/WNBA