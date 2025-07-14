Caitlin Clark Subtly Made Some Very Cool WNBA History in Fever’s Win Over Wings
Caitlin Clark played her third straight game on Sunday after missing the previous five games with a groin injury. And while she only had 14 points in the Indiana Fever's win over Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings, she was still able to make some more cool WNBA history with her performance.
Clark added 13 assists in the victory, raising her season total to 108. Her 14 points gave her 200 total points on the season and those numbers made her the fastest person in league history to rack up over 200 points and 100 assists in a season.
Clark has hit that mark in just 12 games, as she has missed 10 games due to a couple of injuries. One of those missed games was the WNBA Commissioner's Cup, which doesn't count on the team's season record.
The Fever are now 11–10 on the season and have two more games remaining this week—Tuesday at Connecticut and Wednesday at New York—before they hit the All-Star break. It feels like Clark could find her groove even more in the coming days, which would be huge for the Fever as they make their playoff push in the second half of the season.