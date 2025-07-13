SI

Savage Photo of Caitlin Clark Clapping at Paige Bueckers Goes Viral After Fever’s Win

Andy Nesbitt

Caitlin Clark had 14 points and 13 assists in the Fever's win over Paige Bueckers and the Wings.
/ Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers squared off for the first time in their WNBA careers on Sunday, with the Indiana Fever taking care of business at home with a 102-83 win that was never really as close as that lopsided score.

Clark finished with 14 points, 13 assists and five steals in the win. She was fired up all game long as it seemed like this showdown against Bueckers might have meant a little more for her. The two stars are the last two No. 1 overall picks in their respective WNBA drafts, and are expected to be rivals for many years to come.

One photo from the showdown went viral as it looked like Clark was clapping in the direction of Bueckers, who had a priceless look on her face.

Check this out:

Caitlin Clark claps during the Fever's win over Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings.
Clark was fired up during Sunday's win. / @WNBA

Bueckers, who had an awkward exchange with a reporter after the game over a question about Clark's defense, finished with a team-high 21 points.

The next matchup between these two teams is Aug. 1 in Dallas. Get your popcorn ready for that one.

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

