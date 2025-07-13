Savage Photo of Caitlin Clark Clapping at Paige Bueckers Goes Viral After Fever’s Win
Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers squared off for the first time in their WNBA careers on Sunday, with the Indiana Fever taking care of business at home with a 102-83 win that was never really as close as that lopsided score.
Clark finished with 14 points, 13 assists and five steals in the win. She was fired up all game long as it seemed like this showdown against Bueckers might have meant a little more for her. The two stars are the last two No. 1 overall picks in their respective WNBA drafts, and are expected to be rivals for many years to come.
One photo from the showdown went viral as it looked like Clark was clapping in the direction of Bueckers, who had a priceless look on her face.
Check this out:
Bueckers, who had an awkward exchange with a reporter after the game over a question about Clark's defense, finished with a team-high 21 points.
The next matchup between these two teams is Aug. 1 in Dallas. Get your popcorn ready for that one.