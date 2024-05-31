Caitlin Clark Talks Smack, Gets Technical After Nailing Three-Pointer vs. Storm
There have been plenty of people making a run at Caitlin Clark during her rookie season in the WNBA, as defenses hone in on the Indiana Fever's star guard as the focal point of their defensive game plan.
Clark hasn't been one to back down from the competition, however, and after draining a big three-pointer against the Seattle Storm on Thursday night, she could be seen getting face-to-face with one of her opponents.
While walking back on defense after her deep three, Clark could be seen jawing back and forth with Storm's Victoria Vivians. The pair got up close and in each other's faces before Aliyah Boston swooped in and pulled her teammate out of the situation.
Clark didn't look too pleased with Vivians as she turned to head back down the court, and they appeared to bump shoulders before being separated.
Officials assessed Vivians and Clark with double technical fouls and play resumed shortly after. Thursday's incident marks the second technical of the season for Indiana's prized rookie, having picked up her first in a game against the Connecticut Sun on May 20.