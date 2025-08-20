Caitlin Clark Used Perfect Song to Describe Fever Season After Sophie Cunningham News
Caitlin Clark has Sophie Cunningham's back this time around.
Following Tuesday's news that Cunningham suffered a season-ending MCL injury during Sunday's win over the Sun, Clark immediately shared an encouraging message to her Fever teammate. The news comes in the wake of an unlucky injury plague devastating Indiana's roster in August, with Cunningham being the third guard to be ruled out for the rest of the season in this month alone.
WNBA photographer and one of Clark's friends, Bri Lewerke, also shared a Instagram post featuring the currently injured members of the Fever (Clark included) with the caption, "Pour one out for our fallen Fever girlies."
In the post's comments, Clark referenced one of Taylor Swift's hit songs to describe the Fever's bad-luck season: "Cruel summer hitting."
Too fitting.
It's a cruel summer indeed for the Fever, who defeated the Sun to improve to 19-16 on the year but face difficult questions about their starting lineup and roster depth heading into the final stretch of the WNBA regular season.
The Fever recently brought in veteran guard Shey Peddy on a seven-day hardship contract to help fill the void Cunningham left behind. Indiana is only eligible for two hardship contracts at the moment, but once Cunningham misses Friday's game against the Minnesota Lynx, the team will be eligible for a third, according to the Indy Star's Chloe Peterson.
As for Clark's health status moving forward, the second-year guard is still recovering from her groin injury and hasn't yet returned to practice. Cunningham revealed on her podcast Tuesday that Clark "doesn't even know" when she's coming back and called her day-to-day.