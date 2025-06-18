Caitlin Clark Hit a Deep Three to Put Away the Sun and Let Their Bench Know About It
No love was lost between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun Tuesday night.
The chippy play first escalated in the second quarter between opposing guards Caitlin Clark and Jacy Sheldon. The two traded words and Clark gave a slight push before the two were split apart. The fire between the former Big Ten rivals picked up again in the second half, though.
In the third quarter, Sheldon made contact with Clark's eye while playing defense, which resulted in some exchanged shoves and Clark getting knocked to the floor by Sun guard Marina Mabrey. At that point, players and officials stepped in to break up the fracas. A handful of technical fouls were handed out and a Flagrant 1 for Sheldon—Mabrey remained in the game to the dismay of the Fever fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Clark didn't forget the moment as the game went on. She drained a three-pointer with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter as Sheldon scrambled to defend. The big trey put the Fever up 20 and put an exclamation point on a big win in the final night of Commissioner's Cup play.
After the shot, Clark let the Sun bench know about it, which Sheldon had some words about. The two briefly exchanged pleasantries, Clark clapped at Sheldon and then went on to fire up the crowd toward the end of what was an interesting night on the floor.
Clark watched the rest of the game from the bench, but the fireworks didn't stop. Sophie Cunningham committed a hard foul on Sheldon toward the end of the game, which brought a big scrum and ejections with less than a minute left.