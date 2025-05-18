Caitlin Clark Ties Another WNBA Legend After Impressive Feat During Opener vs. Sky
Indiana Fever guard Clark hasn't even played 50 games in the WNBA, but she has already tied another league legend on the all-time triple-double list.
After recording 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists during the Fever's season-opening win vs. the Chicago Sky, Clark officially notched her third career triple-double, matching Candace Parker's tally over the course of her 16-season career.
In front of both Clark and Parker is New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu with four, while Alyssa Thomas of the Phoenix Mercury leads the league with a stunning 15. CC has some work cut out for her if she wants to claim that No. 1 spot, but with just 41 regular-season games under her belt, it's possible she's well on her way.
Clark also made headlines during Saturday's contest for a flagrant foul against the Sky's Angel Reese, with whom she has a longstanding rivalry that dates back to their college days. During the moment in question, Clark very clearly fouled Reese as the latter drove toward the basket, causing the Sky forward to fall to the ground. Once she was up, Reese looked ready to exchange some words with her Fever counterpart, but at that point, Clark was already walking away.
Clark later explained herself to ESPN's Holly Rowe. "It's just a good take foul," she said. "Either Angel gets wide open 2 points or we send them to the free throw line. Nothing malicious about it. It's just a good take foul. Every basketball player knows that."
Next up for the Fever is the Atlanta Dream, whom they'll host on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.