Caitlin Clark Tips Off Her Loyal Plan As Captain for WNBA All-Star Game Draft
Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark was named a captain for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game by being one of the All-Star starters who received the most fan votes. Clark and Napheesa Collier, the other captain, will select their squads from the remaining pool of starters and reserves to compete in the festivities at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis—the home of Clark's Indiana Fever.
Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, two of Clark's Fever teammates, earned All-Star nods—Boston as a starter and Mitchell as a reserve. Clark and Collier will pick their respective teams Monday and the results will air during ESPN's WNBA Countdown on Tuesday evening.
Ahead of the draft, Clark shared a piece of her strategy at an open practice for Fever season-ticket holders. To no surprise, she doesn't want to see her teammates line up on the opposite side.
"I think there's a high chance Kels and AB are on my team," she said Monday via Fieldhouse Files' Scott Agness. "I'm going to do everything I can. I might trade the rest of my team for those two. But I'm excited, I think it will be fun. That's what the All-Star Game is all about is just giving the fans something to cheer about and having a good time."
Clark is making her second All-Star appearance in just her second season in the WNBA. Boston and Mitchell are making their third appearances, both making the All-Star team in each of the past three seasons.
We'll see how the squads shake out Tuesday, but it's safe to say there's a strong chance we won't see the Fever representatives pitted against each other. The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, July 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET.