Caitlin Clark Joked About Her One Big Offseason Plan After Fever’s Playoff Exit
The Indiana Fever saw their historic season come to an end Wednesday after an 87-81 loss to the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs.
Though the Sun took a commanding nine-point lead into the fourth quarter, the Fever dug deep and went on a 7-0 run to make it close, though they ultimately couldn’t finish the unlikely comeback.
The Fever’s late-game surge was unsurprisingly led by Caitlin Clark, who looked like her Rookie of the Year self again after a dud of a playoff debut in Game 1’s loss. Clark finished with 25 points, six rebounds and nine assists, becoming the first WNBA rookie to record 25+ points, 5+ assists and 5+ rebounds in a postseason game since Cynthia Cooper.
Crashing out of the postseason understandably dampened the Fever team’s spirits overall, but Clark’s sense of humor was still intact as she jokingly told reporters her plans for the offseason.
“I was focused on beating the Connecticut Sun, I haven’t thought too far down the line,” Clark said postgame. “I don’t know what I’m going to do tomorrow, I don’t know what I’m going to do the next day. Maybe play some golf. That’s what I’m going to do until it becomes too cold in Indiana. I’ll become a professional golfer.”
Clark’s teammate, Aliyah Boston, hilariously jumped in and said, “Not too much, babe. Keep it to basketball.”
Clark revealed she “almost definitely” wasn't playing in Unrivaled or any other offseason basketball league to ESPN announcer Ryan Ruocco during Wednesday’s game.
Whether she seriously takes up golf or not, the Fever guard can still look back on an incredible and historic rookie season as well as look forward to more exciting things to come.