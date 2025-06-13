Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton Share Such a Wholesome Group Chat
Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton have created one of the most wholesome friendships in professional sports this past year.
The two Indiana basketball stars continuously support each other by attending their respective games. Haliburton's showed up for Fever games in between Pacers playoff games, and Clark's been seated courtside during the Pacers' playoff run, including at the NBA Finals.
Their friendship transcends just attending basketball games, though. Apparently, Clark, Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffrey, Haliburton and Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones share a group chat with each other.
"We're talking 24/7," Haliburton told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.
The group chat was blowing up the night Haliburton shot his now iconic last-second shot during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals vs. the New York Knicks. His two-point shot tied the game, which brought the Pacers back from a 14-point deficit, and forced the game into overtime. Haliburton brought out Reggie Miller's infamous choke celebration when he first thought he shot a three-pointer to win the game. Luckily for Haliburton and the Pacers, Indiana did still win the game in OT.
The group of four likes to hang out in person when they can, too.
"The four of us hang out all the time," Haliburton said. "She goes through a lot, as you know. There's a lot of weight and eyes on her. Obviously there is on me as well, but hers are amplified times a million."
This sweet friendship has Clark hoping that her and Haliburton remain in Indiana for the duration of their respective careers.