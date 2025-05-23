SI

Caitlin Clark, Rhyne Howard Exchange Words Amid Physical Start to Fever vs. Dream

Things got a bit chippy early.

Blake Silverman

Indiana Fever guard Clark and Atlanta Dream guard Howard exchange words in the first quarter
Indiana Fever guard Clark and Atlanta Dream guard Howard exchange words in the first quarter / Screengrab via Prime Video
As the Atlanta Dream try to pick up their second win over the Indiana Fever in three days Thursday, their plan was to let anyone but Caitlin Clark beat them. Atlanta Dream star guard Rhyne Howard stoutly defended Clark off the ball, limiting her touches and subsequent ability to get the Fever offense flowing.

Tensions boiled for a quick moment between the two stars late in the first quarter as the Fever traveled to Atlanta to play the Dream Thursday. As Clark brought the ball just across half court, Howard was called for a common foul as she pressured Clark, which led to a bump and brief exchange.

The moment was a whole lot of nothing, as it resulted in a common foul, a heated moment between the two competitive stars and then play continuing on.

Lip readers were immediately all over the moment, as Howard appeared to say "try it" to Clark after the Fever star bumped her, to which Clark appeared to respond, "I'm not scared of you."

All in the spirit of competition.

The Dream beat the Fever in Indiana Tuesday in a close 91–90 game as the Fever couldn't convert on a game-winning shot opportunity in the final seconds. Clark led Indiana with 27 points and 11 assists. Atlanta did everything possible to limit Clark to start the rematch Thursday, holding her to four points and three assists in the first half.

Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

