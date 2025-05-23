Caitlin Clark, Rhyne Howard Exchange Words Amid Physical Start to Fever vs. Dream
As the Atlanta Dream try to pick up their second win over the Indiana Fever in three days Thursday, their plan was to let anyone but Caitlin Clark beat them. Atlanta Dream star guard Rhyne Howard stoutly defended Clark off the ball, limiting her touches and subsequent ability to get the Fever offense flowing.
Tensions boiled for a quick moment between the two stars late in the first quarter as the Fever traveled to Atlanta to play the Dream Thursday. As Clark brought the ball just across half court, Howard was called for a common foul as she pressured Clark, which led to a bump and brief exchange.
The moment was a whole lot of nothing, as it resulted in a common foul, a heated moment between the two competitive stars and then play continuing on.
Lip readers were immediately all over the moment, as Howard appeared to say "try it" to Clark after the Fever star bumped her, to which Clark appeared to respond, "I'm not scared of you."
All in the spirit of competition.
The Dream beat the Fever in Indiana Tuesday in a close 91–90 game as the Fever couldn't convert on a game-winning shot opportunity in the final seconds. Clark led Indiana with 27 points and 11 assists. Atlanta did everything possible to limit Clark to start the rematch Thursday, holding her to four points and three assists in the first half.