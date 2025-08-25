Caitlin Clark Unveils New Signature Logo With Nike, Teases Debut Shoe
Fever star Caitlin Clark may not get the chance to drop dimes as she recovers from her nagging groin injury this season, but she's apparently planning to drop something much bigger: her first signature shoe.
Clark, who recently took a big step in her hopeful return to the court after an extended absence, announced some big personal news Monday. The second-year guard shared a short teaser video and hinted at her signature line from Nike coming soon:
"Tune in," Clark wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Logo collection coming soon. Signature product dropping 2026."
While there's no set release date for Clark's debut shoe, the video revealed Clark's signature logo, which is a pair of interlocking C's:
Sneaker insider Nick DePaula told Front Office Sports in July that Clark's debut shoe is expected to launch in spring 2026, so all of this tracks so far. It would mark Clark's first ever signature basketball shoe as part of her eight-year, $28 million sponsorship deal with Nike that she inked in April 2024.
Over a year later, the Fever superstar still hasn't gotten her exclusive sneaker, though Nike did drop a Caitlin Clark edition of the Kobe V Protro in a Fever colorway in June—unsurprisingly, the shoe sold out almost instantly.
It seems Nike is taking their sweet time with Clark's highly anticipated signature shoe, but for good reason. “They want to get it right," DePaula said.