Caitlin Clark Had Wholesome Reaction to Fever Staff's Surprise for Her Birthday
Caitlin Clark may have had to work out on her 23rd birthday on Wednesday, but that didn't stop the Indiana Fever staff from celebrating their star player.
As Clark walked into the weight room after her workout, a few Fever front office members and coaches surprised her by singing "Happy Birthday." They even lit candles on a cookie cake for her.
It was telling that Clark was surprised and appreciative of the mini celebration for her, which the Fever posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. She immediately broke into a smile once she realized what was happening.
"Thank you," Clark said once the singing ended. "You guys didn't have to do that."
"Were you guys waiting for me?" Clark asked. "I was just sitting up there."
The staff's surprise really seemed to work, though.
This wasn't the only way Clark celebrated her 23rd birthday on Wednesday. She also donated 22,000 books to children in Iowa and Indiana as part of a collaboration between her Caitlin Clark Foundation and Scholastic. She's having a birthday for the books.