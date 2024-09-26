Marina Mabrey's Clutch Threes Knock Caitlin Clark, Fever Out of WNBA Playoffs
Behind a pair of late three-pointers from Marina Mabrey, the Connecticut Sun defeated the Indiana Fever 87–81 on Wednesday night, advancing to the semifinals and putting an end to Caitlin Clark's rookie season.
After falling behind 13–4 in the game's opening minutes, the Sun controlled the pace for most of the contest and led by nine points heading into the fourth quarter. But a frantic run by Indiana, capped off with back-to-back three-pointers by Temi Fagbenle and Clark, gave the Fever a 71–70 lead with four minutes to play.
Mabrey, however, was having none of it. On the very next possession, she knocked down a cold-blooded three-pointer from 26 feet to stop Indiana's momentum.
A few minutes later—with the game within one point—Mabrey hit another deep three-pointer to give the Sun a two-possession lead for good.
Mabrey, who had a team-high 27 points off the bench in Game 1, finished the night with 17 points on 6-of-18 shooting to go along with six assists and two blocks.
DeWanna Bonner (15 points), Alyssa Thomas (19), DiJonai Carrington (10) and Veronica Burton (10) also scored in double figures for the Sun, who advance to the WNBA semifinals for the sixth straight season.
Clark led Indiana with 25 points on 10-of-23 shooting in the final game of her historic WNBA rookie season.