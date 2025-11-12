Caitlin Clark’s Caddie Sophie Cunningham Hit a Drive Into the Crowd at The ANNIKA
Caitlin Clark played The ANNIKA pro-am at Pelican Golf Club in Florida on Wednesday. Clark was joined on the course by celebrity caddies, and Fever teammates, Sophie Cunningham and Lexi Hull.
When Clark's group got to the 10th tee Hull and Cunningham both got a chance to swing Clark's driver. In front of a packed gallery Cunningham proceded to hit a ball into the crowd and the patron who was hit fell to the ground. He was on his feet by the time Cunningham reached him to give him a hug and souvenir so we can assume he wasn't hit hard, but we'll assume he was really hit, unlike the fan behind him to dropped to the ground in an attempt to get a hug of his own.
That is definitely not the first time someone has shouted "Happy Gilmore" during a swing and then hit a bad shot.
With Cunningham hitting a fan, the bar was set very low for Hull when she teed off a few seconds later. Hull, who has a little more experience on the links, hit a drive worth admiring as you can see in the video the Fever posted.
While the WNBA season is a long way away right now, this has to be a heartening sight for Indiana fans who last saw Clark and Cunningham's seasons end within days of each other back in August.