Joyous Caitlin Clark Taunting Lexie Hull for Missing Clutch Putt Was a Priceless Moment
During her end-of-season press conference, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark told reporters that the only plan she had for her offseason was to golf in Indianapolis.
Clark did exactly that over the weekend, as she hit the links alongside Fever teammate Lexie Hull and posted a few clips from their round to social media.
Clark, who nearly drained a hole-in-one on a par-3 during their outing, sunk the putt for a birdie. And she put the pressure on Hull, whose ball sat just a few feet away from the pin.
"Now the pressure’s on for you," Clark said to Hull.
Hull missed the putt, and a joyous Clark ran up to her to rub it in.
Is there anything better than golfing with a good friend?
Clark plans to play in The Annika in November, the LPGA Tour's pro-am at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla. Based on her impressive tee shot and clutch birdie putt, Clark looks more than ready to make some noise on the golf course.