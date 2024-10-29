Caitlin Clark’s Strong Opinion of Stephanie White Going Viral After Fever HC Firing
The Indiana Fever are preparing to announce a new head coach after the franchise parted ways with Christie Sides last Sunday in a move that was mildly surprising.
This past season, many Fever fans were critical of Sides’s coaching ability and believed she wasn’t getting the best out of rookie superstar Caitlin Clark. Clark capped off a historic first season in the WNBA and will be looking for guidance to help her take the next step of her career.
The top rumored candidate for the Fever’s head coaching job at the moment is Stephanie White, who coincidentally parted ways with the Connecticut Sun on Monday. White’s old comments on Clark have since resurfaced amid growing speculation that White will take the helm in Indiana, her home-state team.
The Fever guard also had plenty to say about White this past year when Indiana faced the Sun in the first round of the WNBA postseason.
“She’s obviously called a lot of my games all throughout college,” Clark said at a Fever press conference. “I just think she has a really great basketball mind, I think she’s done a great job of calling college games. It’s been great seeing her on NBA games. I think what she's done is just-she’s obviously been a trailblazer, honestly. I think she’s always been somebody that’s been supportive of my game. It’s been fun to talk to her at shootarounds throughout my college career and (I’ve) always been really supported.”
In her Rookie of the Year-winning campaign, Clark set a long list of franchise and league records while helping the Fever clinch its first playoff berth since 2016. Time will tell if White—or whoever the Fever’s next head coach is—can turn Clark into an even more dominant force in the W in the years to come.