Cameras Caught Caitlin Clark Having Heated Words for Refs While Sitting Out Game
Caitlin Clark sat out her first game of the season Wednesday night as she's dealing with a quad injury that will keep her out for at least two weeks. But that didn't mean she wasn't locked in to the action during the Indiana Fever's 83-77 loss to the Washington Mystics.
Clark, who spent a lot of time signing autographs before the game, was seen having some words with the refs while the teams left the court for the halftime break.
The 23-year-old superstar walked towards the officials while voicing her displeasure with something she thought they missed during the first half:
The loss was the second straight for the Fever, who are now 2-3 on the season. They will be back in action Friday night when they host the Connecticut Sun.
It will be interesting to see how they do during their time without Clark.