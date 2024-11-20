Unrivaled Rosters Revealed for First Season of New Women's League
Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 women's basketball league founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, has put together its first group of teams. The league held an unconventional draft where players were divided into pods and distributed among the six teams in a way that the league felt would make things most competitive.
The teams were revealed in a video posted on YouTube where the league's first group of coaches—Teresa Weatherspoon, Phil Handy, Adam Harrington, DJ Sackmann, Nola Henry and Andrew Wade—watched as the teams were revealed and commented on the selections. Once the initial rosters were revealed the coaches were given a half hour to discuss them and made a few changes.
After the teams were set and all the coaches agreed they would be happy to helm any of the six teams they were assigned to their teams.
True to the league's mission statement, it was innovative, fresh and accessible to fans.
Full List of Unrivaled Coaches
Teresa Weatherspoon will coach Team Vinyl, Nola Henry will coach Team Rose, Phil Handy will coach Team Mist, DJ Sackmann will coach the Lunar Owls, Adam Harrington will coach the Phantom and Andrew Wade will coach Team Laces.
What are the Unrivaled basketball team rosters?
Mist Roster
PLAYER
POSITION
WNBA Team
Breanna Stewart
Big
NY Liberty
Jewell Loyd
Guard
Seattle Storm
Courtney Vandersloot
Guard
NY Liberty
DiJonai Carrington
Wing
Connecticut Sun
Rickea Jackson
Wing
Los Angeles Sparks
Aaliyah Edwards
Big
Washington Mystics
Lunar Owls Roster
PLAYER
POSITION
WNBA TEAM
Napheesa Collier
Big
Minnesota Lynx
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Guard
Seattle Storm
Natasha Cloud
Guard
Phoenix Mercury
Allisha Gray
Wing
Atlanta Dream
Shakira Austin
Big
Washington Mystics
WILD CARD SPOT
Phantom Roster
PLAYER
POSITION
WNBA Team
Jackie Young
Guard
Las Vegas Aces
Marina Mabrey
Wing
Connecticut Sun
Tiffany Hayes
Guard
Las Vegas Aces
Satou Sabally
Big
Dallas Wings
Brittney Griner
Big
Phoenix Mercury
WILD CARD SPOT
Team Rose Roster
PLAYER
POSITION
WNBA Team
Chelsea Gray
Guard
Las. Vegas Aces
Kahleah Cooper
Wing
Phoenix Mercury
Brittney Sykes
Guard
Washington Mystics
Lexie Hull
Wing
Indiana Fever
Angel Reese
Forward
Chicago Sky
Azura Stevens
Big
Los Angeles SParks
Vinyl Roster
PLAYER
POSITION
WNBA TEAM
Arike Ogunbowale
Guard
Dallas Wings
Rhyne Howard
Wing
Atlanta Dream
Jordin Canada
Guard
Atlanta Dream
Rae Burrell
Wing
Los Angeles Sparks
Dearica Hamby
Big
Los Angeles Sparks
Aliyah Boston
Big
Indiana Fever
Laces Roster
PLAYER
POSITION
WNBA TEAM
Kelsey Plum
Guard
Las Vegas Aces
Courtney Williams
Guard
Minnesota Lynx
Kayla McBride
Wing
Minnesota Lynx
Kate Martin
Wing
Las Vegas Aces
Alyssa Thomas
Big
Connecticut Sun
Stefanie Dolson
Big
Washington Mystics
What are the Unrivaled "wild card" spots?
The league still has two open roster spots that will be filled before the season begins. Unrivaled president Alex Bazzell has said the league is holding a spot for Caitlin Clark who has had talks with the league, but has also expressed a strong interest in golfing during her WNBA offseason.
Three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson has also had discussions with the league and seems like the most likely name to fill one of the wild cards. Sabrina Ionescu, who just won the WNBA championship with Stewart and Vandersloot is also not involved at this moment. Ionescu is currently recovering from an torn UCL suffered during the WNBA Finals.
The inaugural season begins on January 17th in Miami and runs for eight weeks.