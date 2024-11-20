SI

Unrivaled Rosters Revealed for First Season of New Women's League

The new 3v3 league is almost complete.

Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier will continue their rivalry in Unrivaled in January.
Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 women's basketball league founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, has put together its first group of teams. The league held an unconventional draft where players were divided into pods and distributed among the six teams in a way that the league felt would make things most competitive.

The teams were revealed in a video posted on YouTube where the league's first group of coaches—Teresa Weatherspoon, Phil Handy, Adam Harrington, DJ Sackmann, Nola Henry and Andrew Wade—watched as the teams were revealed and commented on the selections. Once the initial rosters were revealed the coaches were given a half hour to discuss them and made a few changes.

After the teams were set and all the coaches agreed they would be happy to helm any of the six teams they were assigned to their teams.

True to the league's mission statement, it was innovative, fresh and accessible to fans.

Full List of Unrivaled Coaches

Teresa Weatherspoon will coach Team Vinyl, Nola Henry will coach Team Rose, Phil Handy will coach Team Mist, DJ Sackmann will coach the Lunar Owls, Adam Harrington will coach the Phantom and Andrew Wade will coach Team Laces.

What are the Unrivaled basketball team rosters?

Mist Roster

PLAYER

POSITION

WNBA Team

Breanna Stewart

Big

NY Liberty

Jewell Loyd

Guard

Seattle Storm

Courtney Vandersloot

Guard

NY Liberty

DiJonai Carrington

Wing

Connecticut Sun

Rickea Jackson

Wing

Los Angeles Sparks

Aaliyah Edwards

Big

Washington Mystics

Lunar Owls Roster

PLAYER

POSITION

WNBA TEAM

Napheesa Collier

Big

Minnesota Lynx

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Guard

Seattle Storm

Natasha Cloud

Guard

Phoenix Mercury

Allisha Gray

Wing

Atlanta Dream

Shakira Austin

Big

Washington Mystics

WILD CARD SPOT

Phantom Roster

PLAYER

POSITION

WNBA Team

Jackie Young

Guard

Las Vegas Aces

Marina Mabrey

Wing

Connecticut Sun

Tiffany Hayes

Guard

Las Vegas Aces

Satou Sabally

Big

Dallas Wings

Brittney Griner

Big

Phoenix Mercury

WILD CARD SPOT

Team Rose Roster

PLAYER

POSITION

WNBA Team

Chelsea Gray

Guard

Las. Vegas Aces

Kahleah Cooper

Wing

Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Sykes

Guard

Washington Mystics

Lexie Hull

Wing

Indiana Fever

Angel Reese

Forward

Chicago Sky

Azura Stevens

Big

Los Angeles SParks

Vinyl Roster

PLAYER

POSITION

WNBA TEAM

Arike Ogunbowale

Guard

Dallas Wings

Rhyne Howard

Wing

Atlanta Dream

Jordin Canada

Guard

Atlanta Dream

Rae Burrell

Wing

Los Angeles Sparks

Dearica Hamby

Big

Los Angeles Sparks

Aliyah Boston

Big

Indiana Fever

Laces Roster

PLAYER

POSITION

WNBA TEAM

Kelsey Plum

Guard

Las Vegas Aces

Courtney Williams

Guard

Minnesota Lynx

Kayla McBride

Wing

Minnesota Lynx

Kate Martin

Wing

Las Vegas Aces

Alyssa Thomas

Big

Connecticut Sun

Stefanie Dolson

Big

Washington Mystics

What are the Unrivaled "wild card" spots?

The league still has two open roster spots that will be filled before the season begins. Unrivaled president Alex Bazzell has said the league is holding a spot for Caitlin Clark who has had talks with the league, but has also expressed a strong interest in golfing during her WNBA offseason.

Three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson has also had discussions with the league and seems like the most likely name to fill one of the wild cards. Sabrina Ionescu, who just won the WNBA championship with Stewart and Vandersloot is also not involved at this moment. Ionescu is currently recovering from an torn UCL suffered during the WNBA Finals.

The inaugural season begins on January 17th in Miami and runs for eight weeks.

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

