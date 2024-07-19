Cameron Brink Shared Post-Surgery Update in Funny Video Filmed From Hospital Bed
Los Angeles Sparks rookie forward Cameron Brink found a priceless way to reveal good news about her successful ACL surgery earlier this week.
Brink recently underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in her left knee which she injured against the Connecticut Sun in June. The former Stanford standout has been ruled out for the rest of her rookie season, but thanks to some sedatives, her outlook on her future has never been more “chill.”
Amid her recovery from surgery, Brink posted a hilarious video on her Instagram in which she was clearly still loopy and sedated from the operation. The 22-year-old was lying on her hospital bed surrounded by her parents and boyfriend as she shared her all-too-honest thoughts on life post-surgery.
“I woke up, and I’m so chill,” Brink mumbled in the video. “I’m chilling… I’m in another dimension and I’m chilling. You could sit me here all day and I’m just relaxing.”
Someone off-camera could be heard telling Brink that she “crushed it” during the surgery.
Brink added the following caption to the video:
“Chillin on the road to recovery. thank you all for the well wishes:) I’m feeling extremely encouraged, supported & ready to make small strides everyday. #delayednotdenied”
Brink, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, continues to shine as one of the brightest rising stars and personalities in women’s basketball, and there’s no question that the league will be better off once she makes a full recovery.