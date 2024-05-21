Cameron Brink Charm Offensive Has Claimed Shohei Ohtani and Kawhi Leonard
Cameron Brink has yet to experience a win in her WNBA career, but she's already making quite an impression around Los Angeles.
On the court the Sparks rookie has the second-most blocks in the league through two games. Off the court, she's everywhere. On Monday night Brink and teammate Rickea Jackson, the No. 4 pick in the WNBA draft, threw out the first pitch(es) before the Los Angeles Dodgers - Arizona Diamondbacks game. While neither delivered a strike, the important thing is that no one embarrassed herself.
Being a true VIP, Brink also got to hang out backstage and met Shohei Ohtani whose wife Mamiko Tanaka also played basketball. While Tanaka is *only* 5-foot-11, Brink is 6-foot-4, which is the same height as Ohtani and clearly tall enough to actually catch him off guard.
Brink and Ohtani are both New Balance athletes who appeared in the same ad recently. But he's not the only New Balance athlete she quickly won over. During a recent appearance on Paul George's podcast, she told a story about filming a 2023 New Balance ad with Kawhi Leonard. George and Brink agreed that Kawhi is very funny, with Brink even breaking out a pretty accurate impression of his laugh.
Kawhi Leonard has done a lot of things in his career that people will remember, but Brink calling him the "male version of Aubrey Plaza" is especially amazing. Plaza, a well-known hooper herself, can now earnestly refer to herself as the female version of Kawhi Leonard and no one will be able to say a thing about it.
Brink and the Sparks will play Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on ION on Friday night. Winner probably gets the next endorsement opportunity.