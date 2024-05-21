Caitlin Clark Had Fans Making Steph Curry Comparisons After Her Cool Three-Pointer
This sent the arena into hysterics.
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever lost their fourth straight game to open the season Monday night, but the atmosphere inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse was electric all night in the back-and-forth battle with the Connecticut Sun, especially after one long three-pointer made by Clark in the fourth quarter.
Clark, who had 17 points in the loss and picked up her first technical foul in the WNBA, blew the roof off the place with a bucket that instantly had everyone making Steph Curry comparisons. The former Iowa star drilled one from the logo, which gave the Fever a lead and sent the arena into hysterics.
Indiana's next game is Wednesday night in Seattle.
