Cameron Brink Sinks Three-Point Bucket for First Points Since Return From Torn ACL
Cameron Brink is back.
The Los Angeles Sparks forward returned to the floor on Tuesday night for the first time since tearing her ACL over 13 months ago, and did so with a splash. While coming off the bench late in the first quarter of their contest against the Las Vegas Aces, Brink and guard Julie Allemand executed a perfect pick-and-pop from beyond the three-point line, allowing her to splash in her first points of the 2025 season.
Here's a look at the play:
Money.
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, Brink started 15 games as a rookie and averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game before a knee injury knocked her out for the remainder of the season. She'll now ease back into year two with her Sparks riding a five-game win streak.
L.A. currently trails the Aces 48-34 at halftime. Brink is 1-3 shooting with two rebounds, one assist, and one steal thus far.