Cameron Brink Set to Make Season Debut on Tuesday vs. Aces
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink is set to make her season debut on Tuesday night against the Las Vegas Aces, she told John W. Davis of the Long Beach Press Telegram.
When Davis asked if Brink was going to play on Tuesday night, she replied with a smile. "I don't know if I can say that but, yeah. Yeah."
Brink, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, tore her ACL and meniscus in her left knee early in her rookie season a year ago. But after a 13-month recovery, she is set to make her return for the Sparks, who are hoping she can have an immediate impact upon her return to the floor.
In 15 games last season, Brink averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds on 39.8% shooting from the floor.
The Sparks are 11–14 on the season, but have won five straight games. Brink's return comes as the franchise is playing its best basketball of the season.