WNBA Rookie Cameron Brink to Make SI Swimsuit Debut in 2025
Cameron Brink, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, is one of the new athletes chosen to make her SI Swimsuit debut for the 2025 issue, the brand announced on Tuesday.
The Los Angeles Sparks forward's rookie season was unfortunately cut short after 15 games when she tore her ACL. Brink underwent surgery in mid-June and has been recovering since in preparation for her second WNBA season next year. She averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game across 15 games.
“We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes,” MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief, said when talking about this year's athletes, including Brink.
“This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports. They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders. At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”
Brink had a remarkable collegiate career at Stanford, helping the Cardinal win the 2021 NCAA title and being named a two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year and three-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.
The 22-year-old has worked with many brands throughout her basketball career, including becoming the first female basketball athlete to be signed with New Balance.