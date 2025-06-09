SI

WNBA Legend Candace Parker Refuses to Compare Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese

Parker criticized the media narrative around the two stars.

Mike McDaniel

WNBA legend Candace Parker criticized the media narratives around Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese.
WNBA legend Candace Parker criticized the media narratives around Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

There is little doubt that Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is quickly ascending to become one of the top players in the WNBA. Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is developing in her own right in her second season in the league, but perhaps not at the same rate as Clark.

Despite this, media narratives surrounding the two second-year players continue to run rampant. The two All-Americans faced off on the biggest stage at the college level, and the media has been pushing a narrative around a rivalry between the two players.

WNBA legend Candace Parker is not having any of it.

"It's like comparing apples and oranges," Parker said on Jemele Hill's Spolitics podcast. "What are we doing? They like do Magic [Johnson] and [Larry] Bird comparisons. ... I'm not falling into that. I think there are a number of things that Angel Reese can improve on. The thing about Caitlin, yes, she can shoot from the logo, but she makes her team better."

The two rising stars are hopefully in for long WNBA careers, so don't expect the comparisons and media narratives to stop anytime soon.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/WNBA