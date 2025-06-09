WNBA Legend Candace Parker Refuses to Compare Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese
There is little doubt that Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is quickly ascending to become one of the top players in the WNBA. Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is developing in her own right in her second season in the league, but perhaps not at the same rate as Clark.
Despite this, media narratives surrounding the two second-year players continue to run rampant. The two All-Americans faced off on the biggest stage at the college level, and the media has been pushing a narrative around a rivalry between the two players.
WNBA legend Candace Parker is not having any of it.
"It's like comparing apples and oranges," Parker said on Jemele Hill's Spolitics podcast. "What are we doing? They like do Magic [Johnson] and [Larry] Bird comparisons. ... I'm not falling into that. I think there are a number of things that Angel Reese can improve on. The thing about Caitlin, yes, she can shoot from the logo, but she makes her team better."
The two rising stars are hopefully in for long WNBA careers, so don't expect the comparisons and media narratives to stop anytime soon.