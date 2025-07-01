Charles Barkley’s ‘Petty’ Comments Recirculate After Caitlin Clark’s All-Star Voting
Over a year since WNBA legend Diana Taurasi sent an infamous message to Caitlin Clark ahead of her rookie season, the star guard has once again found herself in the middle of controversy.
Clark recently got a harsh reality check from player voting results for the WNBA All-Star Game, which were released earlier this week. While the Indiana Fever superstar received by far the most fan votes (roughly 1.3 million) and earned captain honors along with a roster spot, she finished a measly ninth among guards when ranked by her peers.
Clark has missed seven games this season due to injuries, but seeing her finish so low in player voting—below Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers and fellow teammate Kelsey Mitchell—is still somewhat hard to believe.
In light of the latest drama in the W, NBA analyst Charles Barkley's comments about WNBA players being "petty" have resurfaced on social media.
"LeBron, you are 100% right on these girls hating on Caitlin Clark. Y’all petty, girls," Barkley said in May 2024, at the start of last year's WNBA season. "I expect men to be petty 'cause we're the most insecure group in the world. Y'all should be thanking that girl for getting y'all a-- private charters, all the money and visibility she brings into the WNBA. Don't be petty like dudes! What she's accomplished, give her her flowers!
"She bringing all y'all this money to the table, but y'all being petty like dudes!... Yo girls, stop being petty! Caitlin Clark, thank you for bringing all that money and shine to the WNBA."
The reigning Rookie of the Year seemingly hasn't made any inroads in the WNBA in popularity over the last few years, even if she's cemented herself as a household name with her arguably unrivaled play on the court.
The WNBA All-Star Game will take place July 19th at Clark's home court, Gainbridge Fieldhouse.