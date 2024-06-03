Chennedy Carter Appears to Respond to Draymond Green's Plea for Caitlin Clark 'Enforcer'
The Indiana Fever secured a much-needed win at home against the Chicago Sky on Saturday, just their second of the season. Emerging as a primary storyline was a foul by Chennedy Carter against Caitlin Clark that was critiqued by many as gratuitous and defined by Clark herself as, "not a basketball play."
It involved Carter bumping into Clark on an inbounds play:
The foul was determined to be a common foul the night of the game and elevated to a Flagrant-1 the next day upon further review.
Afterward, Carter declined the opportunity to answer questions about the incident, but later took to social media to diss Clark directly, suggesting her shooting is the only skill she brings to the table.
The foul on Saturday became a major discussion point around Clark and her first several weeks in the league since some -- especially those in Indiana -- have felt Clark has been the subject of many such egregious fouls as a "welcome" to the WNBA. Clark is a rookie but brings incredible star status due to her success as a college star at Iowa.
Talking heads spoke up, including NBA star Draymond Green, who carries his own reputation for physical play that tends to push or cross the boundary.
Green commented that the Fever, "better go get an enforcer" on a post about the incident on Instagram.
Carter herself appeared to respond to that, saying on X (formerly Twitter), "we grown asf & y’all talking about enforcer... man gtfoh , hoop or shut up"
There's some inherent respect to a comment like that. If the interpretation is that Carter believes the idea of Clark needing an enforcer is invalid, the implication is that she thinks Clark is mature enough to hold her own.
Or, flipside, the interpretation could be that Clark isn't there yet, but needs to get there to have staying power in the W.
As with anything on social media, viewers will interpret this in a variety of ways.