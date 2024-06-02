Sky's Chennedy Carter Disses Caitlin Clark on Social Media After Fever Loss
Chicago Sky's Chennedy Carter caught some flack from WNBA fans on Saturday after she issued a hard foul on Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.
The foul was originally issued an away-from-ball foul, but it was later changed to a Flagrant 1 after a WNBA review. Carter refused to answer any questions about Clark in her post-game media session, so it's unclear what caused the incident.
Carter didn't keep her silence for too long regarding the situation, as she posted a comment about Clark on Threads on Sunday. The comment was clearly a dig at Clark, who was the No. 1 WNBA draft pick in April.
"Beside three point shooting what does she bring to the table man," Carter wrote.
There seems to be some tension on and off the court now between some of the players.
The foul itself sparked a frenzy on social media, with Fever coach Christie Sides even adding her thoughts on the "unacceptable" foul. She even posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, asking for something to be done about fouls like this.