Chicago Sky Rookie Hailey Van Lith Makes SI Swim Debut
Chicago Sky rookie Hailey Van Lith is making her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in the 2025 edition, which is available on newsstands everywhere now.
Van Lith, a former college basketball star at Louisville, LSU and TCU, was selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.
The 2025 Big 12 Player of the Year is hoping to make a similar splash in the WNBA is hoping to make a similar splash in the pros as she did at the college level. Her on court accolades are well-documented. She is a three-time conference player of the year, twice in the ACC and once in the Big 12. Van Lith was also named as a third-team All-American in her final college basketball season at TCU.
Now, Van Lith is adding to her list of accomplishments off the court as an SI Swim athlete.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit issue is out on Tuesday, May 13, wherever magazines are sold.