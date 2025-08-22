Courtney Vandersloot Reunited With Liberty Teammates to Receive Championship Ring
The Sky’s game against the Liberty in Brooklyn on Thursday night was a homecoming of sorts for Chicago guard Courtney Vandersloot.
Last year, Vandersloot played a key role with the Liberty in their march to their first WNBA championship. On Thursday, she was able to reunite with some of her old teammates and finally receive her championship ring.
It was an emotional, but happy scene at midcourt before the game tipped off.
While Vandersloot has not been able to play for the Sky since June after tearing her ACL, the veteran is still a beloved figure on her teams, both current and former.
The wins kept coming for Vandersloot on Thursday, as she watched as her Sky teammates were able to pull off a huge upset win over the Liberty, securing just their ninth win of the season. It’s been a long year for Chicago, but with young talents Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso developing into stars, the future is bright.