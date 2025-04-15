SI

Cowboys Stars Welcome Paige Bueckers to Dallas With Classy Messages

From a pair of elite DFW athletes to another.

Liam McKeone

Bueckers was picked first in the 2025 WNBA draft on Monday night
Bueckers was picked first in the 2025 WNBA draft on Monday night / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
On Monday night, Paige Bueckers entered the WNBA world, going first overall in the 2025 draft to the Dallas Wings. She'll team up with Arike Ogunbowale to kick off a new era of Wings basketball, with a new coach and GM hired this offseason to do the same.

It's an exciting time for the city as it welcomes a new superstar. Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott, stars in their own right, welcomed Bueckers in a classy message posted to the team's social media page on Tuesday morning.

"Hey Paige, it's your boy Micah," Parsons said from the Cowboys' voluntary offseason workouts. "Congratulations on being the No. 1 pick. Super extraordinary feat. Aye, I need a jersey. Can't wait to see you and Arike ball out. I think y'all about to change it around. Let's go.

"Congratulations, Paige," Prescott said. "Welcome to Dallas. Bueckers Buckets is here!"

A warm welcome, for sure.

Bueckers will make her regular-season debut in the Wings' home opener on May 16 against the Minnesota Lynx.

