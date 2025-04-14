SI

Micah Parsons Attends Cowboys' Offseason Program While Waiting for Contract Extension

Parsons doesn't seem to be holding out for the anticipated extension to be made official.

Madison Williams

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons waves to fans after a game.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons waves to fans after a game. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Micah Parsons is still waiting for the Dallas Cowboys to offer him a contract extension, which could likely be a historic one when an agreement is reached.

Despite still playing the waiting game, Parsons decided to attend the team's voluntary offseason program that began on Monday. This was a shock to many fans as Parsons in the past didn't normally show up to team activities this early in the offseason and elected to work out on his own. This move could also mean that Parsons doesn't plan to hold out for the Cowboys to reach an agreement with him.

There doesn't seem to be any doubt from the Cowboys' side of things regarding getting Parsons a contract extension. Owner Jerry Jones recently said the contract isn't "urgent at all" because he'd rather "get it right" than rush it. Additionally, coach Brian Schottenheimer said he felt "comfortable" with where the team's at with Parsons right now.

Reports have come out stating that Jones and Parsons previously discussed details of a contract extension, so the two sides definitely are working out something. But, it's unclear when that extension will be made official.

It'll be interesting to see what deal Parsons agrees to, especially after a report came out saying that he wants to become the first Cowboys defender to make $200 million. This came out after the Cleveland Browns gave Myles Garrett the richest contract for a non-quarterback in NFL history with a four-year, $40 million per year extension.

