Dallas Wings Fire Latricia Trammell After Two Seasons
The Dallas Wings fired head coach Latricia Trammell on Friday after two seasons at the helm.
"After an extensive review of our basketball operations department, which included interviews and conversations with stakeholders across the organization, I have made the decision to relieve Latricia Trammell of her head coaching duties with the Dallas Wings," team president and CEO Greg Bibb said. "On behalf of our entire organization I thank Latricia for her efforts and wish her well moving forward."
Following a 22-18 season in 2023 that earned her a runner-up in the WNBA Coach of the Year race, Trammell's Wings went just 9-31 in 2024 in a season marred with injuries to key players, including Satou Sabally, Maddy Siegrist and Natasha Howard.
Trammell is the fourth coach who has been fired in the WNBA since the regular season concluded, joining Curt Miller of the Los Angeles Sparks, Tanisha Wright of the Atlanta Dream and Teresa Weatherspoon of the Chicago Sky.