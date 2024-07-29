Dawn Staley Admits Caitlin Clark May Deserve Spot on Team USA Roster
Weeks after Indiana Fever rookie standout Caitlin Clark was left off Team USA’s roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics, one member of the USA Basketball women’s national team committee is speaking out about Clark’s apparent snub.
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley joined NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico for a brief interview on Sunday during the Olympics and revealed her candid thoughts on Clark being excluded.
Staley noted that Clark “wasn’t playing like she’s playing now” at the time of the committee’s roster decision on June 11, offering one reason as to why the Rookie of the Year frontrunner didn’t make the cut.
“As a committee member, you’re charged with putting together the best team of players, the best talent,” Staley said. “Caitlin is just a rookie in the WNBA, wasn’t playing bad, but wasn't playing like she’s playing now.”
Staley continued, “If we had to do it all over again, the way that she’s playing, she would be in really high consideration of making the team because she is playing head and shoulders above a lot of people. Shooting the ball extremely well, I mean she is an elite passer, she’s just got a great basketball IQ, and she’s a little more seasoned in the pro game than she was two months ago.”
Ever since she was left off the Olympic roster, Clark has averaged 17.9 points and 10.4 assists in 13 games, recently setting a record for most assists in a single game (19).
Many would argue not having Clark in Paris takes eyes away from Team USA as they look to extend their 55-game Olympic winning streak and nab their eighth straight gold. Clark and the Fever will be back in action on Aug. 16 against Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury.