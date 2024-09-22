Sun’s DeWanna Bonner Had Funny Reaction to Shutting Out Caitlin Clark for a Half
The Indiana Fever have got off to a slow first half in their first-round playoff matchup against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.
Caitlin Clark went just 1-of-9 from the field and 0-for-6 from beyond the arc for three points, adding two rebounds and four assists. The rookie guard has noticeably struggled when guarded by Sun’s DeWanna Bonner, who joined ESPN’s Holly Rowe for a brief interview at halftime, when the Sun led the Fever, 46-38.
Rowe asked Bonner how she made her presence felt with Clark on the court, noting that Bonner has been extremely effective at shutting out the AP Rookie of the Year thus far.
Before answering the question, Bonner said, “Let me knock on some wood real quick.”
“She’s a great player,” continued Bonner. “I know she’s gonna come out the second half ready to go.”
Clark and the Fever are currently down double-digits in the fourth quarter at Mohegan Sun Arena.