Diana Taurasi Addressed Olympics Future With Hilarious One-Liner

The basketball legend is looking to bring home her sixth gold medal in the Paris games.

Liam McKeone

Team USA guard Diana Taurasi (12) looks to pass the ball against Team WNBA during the WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center in Phoenix on July 20, 2024.
Team USA guard Diana Taurasi (12) looks to pass the ball against Team WNBA during the WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center in Phoenix on July 20, 2024.
Diana Taurasi is set to head to Paris this week for her sixth Olympic games with Team USA. It's an astounding milestone for any athlete to reach and one made all the more impressive by her impeccable record in international appearances. Taurasi has won gold in every Olympics she's participated in so far, and has an excellent chance to earn her sixth over the next month.

It is also very likely to be the last Games for the 42-year-old, an idea made reality on Monday. Asked by WNBA reporter Richard Cohen if there was any chance fans would see her in Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympics, Taurasi delivered a hilarious one-liner that all but cemented Paris as her final Olympics.

"Yeah, you're gonna see me in L.A. on the beach with a beer," Taurasi said.

Unlike LeBron James, it seems Taurasi is at least planning on staying in Los Angeles for the Olympics. But merely as an observer, which will make the 2028 Games the first Olympics without Taurasi since 2000. Which is astounding to consider.

After an incredibly decorated WNBA and international career spanning 20 years and counting, it seems Taurasi is finally winding down. Her future in the W specifically has yet to be determined. Taurasi is still playing nearly 30 minutes a night for the Phoenix Mercury and putting up 16.1 points per game. She can clearly still hoop.

But, as hard as it is to believe, Taurasi will hang them up eventually. And it sounds like the moment is coming soon.

