Diana Taurasi Had Blunt Four-Word Message About Facing Caitlin Clark for First Time
WNBA legend Diana Taurasi hasn't been shy about sharing her feelings on Caitlin Clark, who has been under the biggest of microscopes thus far in her rookie season with the Indiana Fever.
This Sunday the two will face each other for the first time when the Phoenix Mercury host Clark and the Fever in what should be a fun game in the desert at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Taurasi, who will be playing on her sixth Olympic team later this summer in Paris, was asked this week about her feelings of going against Clark for the first time. She didn't have a lot to say, but the way she delivered this four-word message sure seemed like she can't wait to take on the rookie.
"Yeah, it'll be fun," she said.
Get your popcorn ready.
