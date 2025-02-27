Diana Taurasi Pulls Off Perfect Burn on Whoopi Goldberg For Mispronouncing Her Name
Diana Taurasi retired earlier this week, ending a legendary basketball career. The news inspired a number of tributes from some of her best friends and rivals and also earned her an invitation to appear on The View.
Whoopi Goldberg had the honor of introducing Taurasi to the audience, but stumbled over her last name calling her Diana "Tar-ees-i," which sort of ryhmed with Khaleesi. Co-host Sarah Hines immediately started shouting "Taurasi" and Goldberg asked her to finish the intro.
When Taurasi came out she sat down and almost immediately burned Goldberg by saying, "Good to see you Whippie. I mean Whoopi!"
Even in retirement Taurasi remains quick on her feet. You can watch the full interview below.
