WNBA World Shocked by Longtime Mercury Star Brittney Griner Joining Atlanta Dream

Brittney Griner - 10x #WNBA All-Star & multiple gold medals in the Olympics

Rhyne Howard- 2x WNBA All-Star & bronze medal in Olympics

Allisha Gray- 2x WNBA All-Star



The Dream made the playoffs last year, but they’re putting the talent in place for what could be a Championship… https://t.co/AxiEQP0ppF