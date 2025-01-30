Dream to Sign All-Star Brionna Jones to Join Brittney Griner in Free Agency Haul
After spending the entirety of her career with the Connecticut Sun, WNBA forward Brionna Jones is signing with the Atlanta Dream, her agent told ESPN's Alexa Philippou on Thursday.
She is the Dream's second blockbuster acquisition this offseason, joining 10-time All-Star Brittney Griner in the team's free agency haul.
Jones played for the Sun for eight years following her selection at No. 8 in the 2017 draft. She averaged 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in her 2024 campaign, and should prove a solid veteran addition to Atlanta's roster—especially while working with Griner on the frontcourt.
The 29-year-old Maryland product is a three-time All-Star and won the Most Improved Player award in 2021, plus the Sixth Player of the Year award in 2022. With plenty of postseason experience under her belt, she could also help carry the franchise to its first playoff win since 2018.