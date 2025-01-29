Brittney Griner Signs Contract With New WNBA Franchise After 11 Seasons With Mercury
One week after Brittney Griner elected to hit free agency for the first time since entering the WNBA in 2013, she is on the move.
Griner, a 10-time WNBA All-Star, is leaving the Phoenix Mercury for a one-year deal with the Atlanta Dream, ESPN reports.
The move continues an eventful day for the Mercury. Phoenix agreed to a deal to acquire five-time All-Star Alyssa Thomas and Ty Harris from the Connecticut Sun for guard Natasha Cloud, wing Rebecca Allen and the No. 12 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.
The 34-year-old Griner, who has a WNBA championship and a pair of scoring titles under her belt, remains an impactful player. She averaged 17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game for the Mercury in 2024. She joins a core that includes 24-year-old guard Rhyne Howard, a two-time All-Star and the 2022 Rookie of the Year, as well as veteran guard Allisha Gray (also a two-time All-Star).
The Dream finished in eighth place in the WNBA at 15-25 last season. The team was swept in its two-game playoff series with the eventual league champion New York Liberty.