ESPN Will Air Caitlin Clark, Fever Preseason Game From Iowa City
Since picking guard Caitlin Clark in last year's WNBA draft, the Indiana Fever have been everywhere.
Now, the Fever are reportedly going to two unprecedented places: Iowa City, and ESPN in the preseason.
Indiana's May 4 preseason game against the Brazilian national team in Iowa City will air on ESPN, according to a Tuesday report from Andrew Marchand and Ben Pickman of The Athletic. The game—which reportedly could move to ESPN2 in the event of an NBA conflict—will mark Clark's return to the arena where she became one of the greatest collegiate athletes in history.
It will also serve as "what is believed to be the WNBA’s first nationally televised exhibition game," per Marchand and Pickman.
The Fever are scheduled to open their regular season on May 17 against the Chicago Sky; that game will be televised on ABC, and is one of a record 41 nationally televised regular season games the Fever will play this year. Indiana went 20-20 in 2024—its best record since 2016.