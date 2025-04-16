SI

ESPN Will Air Caitlin Clark, Fever Preseason Game From Iowa City

The exhibition would be the first WNBA preseason game on national television.

Patrick Andres

Caitlin Clark drives during a game against the Mystics.
Caitlin Clark drives during a game against the Mystics. / Brett Phelps/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Since picking guard Caitlin Clark in last year's WNBA draft, the Indiana Fever have been everywhere.

Now, the Fever are reportedly going to two unprecedented places: Iowa City, and ESPN in the preseason.

Indiana's May 4 preseason game against the Brazilian national team in Iowa City will air on ESPN, according to a Tuesday report from Andrew Marchand and Ben Pickman of The Athletic. The game—which reportedly could move to ESPN2 in the event of an NBA conflict—will mark Clark's return to the arena where she became one of the greatest collegiate athletes in history.

It will also serve as "what is believed to be the WNBA’s first nationally televised exhibition game," per Marchand and Pickman.

The Fever are scheduled to open their regular season on May 17 against the Chicago Sky; that game will be televised on ABC, and is one of a record 41 nationally televised regular season games the Fever will play this year. Indiana went 20-20 in 2024—its best record since 2016.

Published
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

