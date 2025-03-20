Newly Revealed WNBA Schedule Has Record Number of Indiana Fever Games on National TV
The WNBA enjoyed record viewership last season, buoyed by a star-studded rookie class with Caitlin Clark as the headliner. Indiana Fever games, in particular, drew significant eyeballs as the sporting world's fascination with Clark's career failed to ebb after she left Iowa.
For the 2025 season, it seems the league is interested in pressing its advantage. On Thursday, the WNBA announced the national TV schedule for the upcoming year and Clark's Fever are prominently featured.
As currently scheduled, 41 of the Fever's 44 regular-season games are set to be televised nationally in some manner. Only three of Indiana's games will not be televised on ABC, ESPN, Amazon Prime, CBS, Ion, or NBA TV. The 41 nationally-televised games for one team is a WNBA record. The breakdown: the Fever get five games on ABC, five games on ESPN, eight games on ION, six games on Prime Video, three games on CBS, four games on CBS Sports Network, and 10 games on NBA TV.
Clark obviously is the big selling point of watching the Fever, but the team around her has improved this offseason. Indy is well set up to build off of last year's playoff appearance, the franchise's first in eight years. The Fever are hoping to not only return, but win their first postseason game since 2015.
They'll have the biggest national stage in the league’s history to do so.